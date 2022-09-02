Robert “Bobby” Joseph Brower, age 79, of Wilmer, Alabama passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Robert was born September 18, 1942, in New Orleans. Beloved husband of 31 years to the late Barbara Schultz Brower. Father of Kimberleigh White (Larry Jr.), Angelique Hayes (John), and Bobbi Jo Brower Andrews (Tim). Grandfather of Lawrence White III, (Katrina), Robert White, and Lonnie Kahoe, Jr. Step-Grandfather of Dylan Hayes, Andrea Vanderhorst (Tyler), Brad Andrews (Tiffany), and Alex Andrews. Great-Grandfather of Kora White. Step-Great-Grandfather of Kylie and Ella Kate Andrews, Jackson and Owen Vanderhorst. Brother of Jackie Wilbratte, Carol Cooper, Cindy Norris, and Rock Robichaux. Brother-in-law of Oscar Sill. Godfather of Monica Sill Caminita and Michaela Blondeau. Survived by his partner Paulette Blondeau of 27 years as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Howard Brower Sr., Clarisse Brower Robichaux, Medwick “Roby” Robichaux, and brother Howard Brower Jr.

A native of New Orleans, LA, and 16-year resident of Picayune, MS, Robert retired from Boh Bros. Construction Company as Superintendent after 40 years and was a long-term member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 406, New Orleans Square and Round Dance Association, Benevolent Knights of America, Free Mason of Mount Moriah Lodge #59 and the Farhad-Grotto.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at LEITZ-EAGAN FUNERAL HOME, 4747 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm and after 11:00 am on Friday, September 9, 2022, with a Prayer Service at 1:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery on City Park Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com for the Brower family.