Preston Bradley Jones passed away peacefully on September 16th, 2022,

surrounded by his family and loved ones at the age of 6.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September

23, 2022, with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home

Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.