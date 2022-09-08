PRC laps Picayune in swim meet rivalry

On Tuesday, the boys and girls squads for the Pearl River Central Blue Devils beat the Picayune Maroon Tide swim team by a big margin.

“(We) fought hard but even though they didn’t defeat their opponents there were so many individual wins in the pool,” said Picayune Head Coach Rachel Rutherford.

“Overall it was a great meet and the swimmers had fun with the friendly rivalry. They all cheered for each other no matter what team they were on,” PRC Head Coach Beverly Griffing said.

The scores were as follows.

Girls: PRC 101 – Picayune 62.

Boys: PRC 105 – Picayune 52.

Picayune took first place in the girls 200-medley relay and second place in the girls 200 free relay. PRC took first in the boys medley relay and the girls and boys 200 free relay.

Both teams had a total of 10 swimmers make south state times. Picayune added eight swimmers while PRC added two to south state times.

PRC’s Gigi VanVaerenberg qualified for the 100 breaststroke and Kasen Adams qualified for the 500 free. Picayune’s Ian Herring qualified for the 200 free. Ryder Burge qualified for the 200 IM and 100 free. Heidi Hill qualified for the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Victoria Vloedman qualified for the 50 free and 500 free. Cruz Meyers qualified for the 50 free. Steele Sheasby qualified for the 200 free. James Smith qualified for the 100 fly and the 500 free, and Carter Thompson made the 100 breaststroke

Girls Top Performances

PRC’s Avery Martin won the 200 IM race. Shalynn Lee won the 50 free and 100 free and Kaelynn Malley won the 100 backstroke. Picayune’s Lauren Stevenson won the 200 freestyle race. Heidi Hill took second in the 200 IM. Victoria Vloedman placed second in the 50 free and first in the 500 free. Addison Taggard placed second in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke. Charlotte Velasquez placed third in the 100 free and Adaline Albritton placed first in the 100 fly.

Boys Top Performances

PRC’s Zak Kennedy won the 200 IM and 100 free races. Wyatt Waltman won the 50 free. Andrew Molaison took first in the 100 fly. Jake Rogers took first in the 500 free and Jared Bryson took first in the 100 backstroke. Picayune’s Steele Sheasby won the 200 freestyle races and Ian Herring took second place. Ryder Burge placed second in the 200 IM and third place in the 100 free. James Smith took second place in the 100 fly and second place in the 500 free. Lastly Parker Helton placed second in the 100 breaststroke.

“We are very proud of this team and the progress they are making and look forward to the next meet in Laurel on September 17th,” said Griffing.

Next, Picayune and PRC will attend the Jones Invitational in Laurel on Saturday Sept, 17.