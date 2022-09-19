PRC boys and girls place top 5 in invitational

The Pearl River Central swim team made their mark in Saturday’s ‘Be the Light’ Laurel Invitational.

Over 17 other teams the PRC girls placed fourth and the PRC boys placed second in the meet. PRC achieved 12 more south state times with Ayden Jones getting her first and Thomas Molaison gaining his 2nd in the 500 freestyle.

Coach Beverly Griffing said Saturday’s stand out swimmer was freshman Zak Kennedy. He won both of his individual events and was in the two freestyle relays that also placed first.

Here are swimmers that posted top eighth times and earned points for their team.

Maelin Harvey placed third in the 100 breaststroke. Shalynn Lee placed first in the 50 free and second in the 100 free. Kaelynn Malley placed seventh in the 200 IM and the 100 back.

Avery Martin finished fifth in the 50 free and eight in the 100 free. Andrew Molaison placed fifth in the100 butterfly. Thomas Molaison placed seventh in the 7th 500. Cameron Reggio finished eight in 500 free. Jake Rogers placed seventh in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Wyatt Waltman placed seventh in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 free. Austin Woods finished third in the 200 IM and fourth in 100 free.

Wyatt Waltman, Austin Woods, Jared Bryson and Zak Kennedy took first place in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.