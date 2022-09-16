Postseason Preview Awaits State on Friday

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Mississippi State cross country team prepares for its second race of the season, and the first of multiple trips to the neighboring state of Alabama.

The Bulldogs will compete at the North Alabama Showcase on Friday – in the same geographical area that the NCAA South Regional will be held in come November.

The Dawgs will toe the line for a 5K race at 8:15 a.m. CT.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete,” head track and field coach Chris Woods said. “We will have some stellar competition that will allow us to gauge where we are while being a little short-handed. If we can put on a good showing with the team we have lined up this weekend, then we will know that we can have an even better showing in a couple of weeks when we have our full squad competing.”

MSU captain Mary Beth Woodward headlines the lineup after being the first Bulldog to cross the line in the season opener. Freshmen Hunter Anderson and Savannah McIntosh, who also competed two weeks ago, will toe the line Friday in their second meet as a Bulldog.

Newcomer Madison Jones will make her Maroon and White debut, while sophomores Gracie Gibson and Grace Ritchie will round out MSU’s lineup.

Mississippi State will meet conference foes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky.

Keeping Up With MSU Track and Field

For more information on the Bulldog track and field program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateTF” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.