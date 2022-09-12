Postgame Notes: Mississippi State at Arizona
Published 11:34 am Monday, September 12, 2022
GENERAL
- Arizona won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
- MSU’s game captain was WR Austin Williams.
- Williams played his 52nd career game, tying the MSU school record.
- One Bulldog made his MSU debut: S Hunter Washington.
- Tonight’s attendance was 46,275.
OFFENSE
- State’s final scoring drive of the first half was a 14-play march (76 yards) that matched the Bulldogs’ longest scoring drive from Week 1.
- Broke seven runs for 10 yards or more for a total of 87 yards.
- 10 different Bulldogs caught a pass with six hauling in five or more receptions.
- Three different players recorded at least 50 receiving yards.
- MSU’s offense won the time of possession battle (36:40).
- Completed 40 passes, which ranks 10th in school history. All 10 40-plus completion games have come under Mike Leach.
DEFENSE
- The Bulldogs have an interception in 33 of its last 51 games.
- The Bulldogs intercepted three passes, marking the fourth time with three or more picks since defensive coordinator Zach Arnett arrived in 2020.
- Tied for seventh-most in a game by MSU since 2000.
- State has multiple interceptions in 12 games since the start of 2018 going 11-1 in such games.
- S Jalen Green intercepted a pass tipped by CB Emmanuel Forbes in the first quarter and returned it 29 yards.
- CB Emmanuel Forbes intercepted a pass in the third quarter.
- LB Nathaniel Watson intercepted a pass in the third quarter and returned it 51 yards.
- The Bulldogs intercepted three passes, marking the fourth time with three or more picks since defensive coordinator Zach Arnett arrived in 2020.
- MSU has a takeaway in 46 of its last 55 games.
- The Bulldogs have 17 multi-turnover games since 2019, going 13-4 in such games.
- State recorded nine pass breakups, which is tied for the third-most by MSU since 2000.
- CBs Decamerion Richardson and Emmanuel Forbes both had a career-high two breakups.
- State’s 12 total pass defenses (3 INT, 9 PBU) are second only to its 14 (1 INT, 13 PBU) against Kentucky in 2019 (since 2000).
- The Bulldogs held Arizona to just 40 rushing yards for the game, marking MSU’s 11th game with 100 or fewer yards allowed on the ground in 26 contests under Zach Arnett.
- 22 rushing yards in the first half and 18 in the second half.
- Since the start of the 2018 season, State has held 45 of its 52 opponents to fewer than 200 rushing yards.
- It is the 22nd time in 26 games under Zach Arnett.
- Since 2020, State is tied for third in the SEC with 22 games allowing 200 or fewer rushing yards.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Led MSU with a career-high seven receptions.
- Turned in his first career multi-touchdown game with scores on nine-yard and two-yard passes.
- Returned a kickoff 30 yards.
- Caught a career-long 18-yard pass.
WR Rufus Harvey
- Caught a career-high six passes for 54 yards.
- Scored his third rushing touchdown of the season on a nine-yard run up the middle.
- Now has 12 career rushing scores.
- Has now caught 150 passes in his career, which is fourth in MSU history.
- No. 3: 159, Chad Bumphis (2009-12).
- Holds the MSU career record for receptions by a running back.
- Has a reception in all 26 games of his career.
- Completed his first career pass on his first career attempt for seven yards.
QB Will Rogers
- Threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns while completing 39-of-49 passes.
- It was his 15th career 300-yard game, which is the school record.
- Posted his 20th career 200-yard passing game, which is second in MSU history.
- School record: 29, Dak Prescott (2012-15).
- Holds the MSU career record with 821 completions.
- Has thrown 56 career touchdown passes which is second in MSU history.
- No. 1: 70, Dak Prescott (2012-15)
- Has totaled 7,315 career yards of total offense, which ranks third in school history.
- No. 2: 9,814, Nick Fitzgerald (2015-18).
- Responsible for 57 career touchdowns, which is third in school history.
- No. 2: 101, Nick Fitzgerald (2015-18).
- Was a perfect 13-of-13 in the third quarter for 123 yards.
WR Rara Thomas
- Recorded a game-high 63 receiving yards on five receptions.
- First career punt return went for 20 yards.
WR Jaden Walley
- Has caught a pass in 24 consecutive games.
- Hauled in two touchdown catches, both from within the 5-yard line.
- Now has 14 career touchdown receptions, which is tied for sixth in MSU history with Osiris Mitchell (2017-20) and Bill Buckley (1971-73)
- No. 4: 17, Justin Jenkins (2000-03) and Eric Moulds (1993-95).
- Now has 14 career touchdown receptions, which is tied for sixth in MSU history with Osiris Mitchell (2017-20) and Bill Buckley (1971-73)
- Has now caught 122 passes in his career, which is tied for eighth in MSU history with Terrell Grindle (1999-02).
- No. 7: 133, De’Runnya Wilson (2013-15).
- Tied the school record by playing in the 52nd game of his career.
- Is the eighth Bulldog to reach that mark.
- Has caught a pass in 24 consecutive games.
CB Marcus Banks
- Broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down on State’s final defensive drive of the game.
- Recorded a sack for a 15-yard loss in the second quarter.
- Picked up his first career sack for a loss of 10 yards in the first quarter.
- Intercepted a pass in the third quarter for his ninth career interception and first of the season.
- One shy of cracking the MSU career top 10 (Five players tied with 10).
- Matched his career high with two pass breakups.
- Tipped a ball that was intercepted in the first quarter.
- Broke up a second pass in the end zone on the final play of the first half.
- It was his fourth career game with multiple pass breakups.
- Intercepted a pass in the first quarter and returned it 29 yards.
- Interception was the fourth of his career, third at MSU, and the return was the longest of his MSU career.
LB Jett Johnson
- Made five solo tackles, assisted on two.
- Made five solo tackles.
- Made three solo tackles and broke up a pass.
- Intercepted the first pass of his career and returned it 51 yards to the 11-yard line.
- Made four tackles, including three solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss.
LB Tyrus Wheat
- Made five solo tackles.
- Credited with a QB hurry.
- Tipped a pass that led to an interception.
- Made his first field goal attempt as a Bulldog from 39 yards out.
- Booted a career-long 60-yard punt that was downed on the 6-yard line.