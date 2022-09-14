Poplarville School Board approves routine matters

The Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees meeting consisted of the Board accepted all agenda items except for one.

The Board did not accept bids for the gas, oil and other mineral lease on 16th section land, located at 16-3S-16W entailing 640.68 acres. The board approved to re-advertise for bids at a rate of $100 an acre.

The Board approved the remainder of its agenda items covering financial, policy revisions and personnel recommendations. In personnel recommendations, the Board approved a motion to create the job description of Curriculum Administrative Assistant/Attendance Interventionist/Receptionist and to advertise for applicants. The Board also approved a request for the Centers for Disease Control to submit the FY 2023 agriculture, food and natural resources program grants.

In other business, the Board approved its August 2022 payroll in the amount of $1.3 million and the September claims docket in the amount of $1 million.