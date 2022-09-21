Picayune swept by Long Beach

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide dropped to 4-13 this season after being swept by the Long Beach Bearcats Tuesday evening.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-12.

Head Coach Courtney Dickens said Long Beach is a good team who currently stands first in their district. She said her team’s lack of energy was led to the loss.

“We were in our heads, they had no confidence at all… they were the better team but I wanted to see my girls compete a little bit better because when we played them at Long Beach I thought we competed against them really well and I was very pleased with that. But last night we played defeated,” said Dickens.

Dickens said the Lady Maroon Tide offense is growing and timing was in better sync. Defensively, Picayune had several good blocks over Long Beach.

“We’re starting to get better timing in our hits I’ve noticed in the past couple of games. Being able to put the ball down and hit against teams like Long Beach is pretty impressive,” she said.

Picayune will host a key district game on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Hattiesburg Tigers. Picayune sits in third place just in front of Hattiesburg in district standings. If Picayune wins they stay in third place, if they lose they drop to fourth and could be out of the playoff conversation if they can’t catch up. That game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.