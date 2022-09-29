Picayune man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

Slidell – Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a Toyota Tundra was northbound on Interstate 59. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames.

At this time, it is unknown if any of the three occupants were properly restrained due to the severe damage to the vehicle. Childs was a passenger and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and other passenger were both transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. Impairment on behalf of the driver is unknown at this time, however routine toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.