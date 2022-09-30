Picayune gets first public EV charge station

Published 10:29 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Wednesday, community members, representatives with Coast Electric Power Association and business owners at Top of the Hill in Picayune cut the ribbon on Picayune’s first public electric vehicle charge station.

Picayune now has a charging station for electric vehicles, strategically placed at the Top of the Hill shopping center at exit 6 on Interstate 59.

Wednesday, community members, business owners at the shopping center and representatives from Coast Electric Power Association cut the ribbon on the station.

According to a release from Coast Electric, the space for the station was donated by Top of the Hill owners Sherri and Robert Thigpen.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The station currently offers a level 4 charging station, which is a fast charger. Two level 2 chargers are slated to be added to the location in the near future.

Construction of the station was funded by Coast Electric Power Association and Cooperative Energy in Hattiesburg.

The goal of the new charging station is to create a point along Interstate 59 where residents and travelers can stop and charge their vehicle while they shop and/or eat at the shopping center.

More News

Economic development main topic at PRCC’s Lunch and Learn

MHP worked fatal collision in Harrison County

Stennis Space Center sustainability team receives prestigious Blue Marble Award

The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association Announces Partnership With Mississippi Cannabis School

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar