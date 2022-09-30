Picayune gets first public EV charge station

Picayune now has a charging station for electric vehicles, strategically placed at the Top of the Hill shopping center at exit 6 on Interstate 59.

Wednesday, community members, business owners at the shopping center and representatives from Coast Electric Power Association cut the ribbon on the station.

According to a release from Coast Electric, the space for the station was donated by Top of the Hill owners Sherri and Robert Thigpen.

The station currently offers a level 4 charging station, which is a fast charger. Two level 2 chargers are slated to be added to the location in the near future.

Construction of the station was funded by Coast Electric Power Association and Cooperative Energy in Hattiesburg.

The goal of the new charging station is to create a point along Interstate 59 where residents and travelers can stop and charge their vehicle while they shop and/or eat at the shopping center.