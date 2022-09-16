Picayune falls to West Harrison

Picayune’s Lady Maroon Tide fell to 4-11 on the season after losing to the West Harrison Hurricanes.

The set scores were as follows; 25-24, 25-19 and 25-12.

Head Coach Courtney Dickens said the main factor in the loss was player chemistry. Picayune served the ball well but passing was off that night. In three sets the Lady Maroon Tide had nearly 20 bad passes. The new faces for the Lady Maroon Tide played well according to Dickens but struggled to connect on assisting passes.

“The girls I had out there I thought played hard and I told them before the game I wanted them to play hard and make themselves better,” said Dickens.

The Lady Maroon Tide is still striving to reach the goal of double digits wins. Picayune still stands in the third place spot, but they’re skating on thin ice because Picayune needs to grab more wins to secure a playoff spot.

“We still have a lot of game left to play in the regular season… having those goals set gives them something to play for and work towards.” said Dickens.

She added they’ll need to beat Hattiesburg at home come Thursday, Sept. 22.

Until their next game on Monday against the Purvis Tornadoes, the Lady Maroon Tide will lock in on serves and connecting on passes. Picayune played Purvis earlier in the season on Aug. 11. They lost 3-1 but Dickens wasn’t disappointed in their efforts because she knows they’ve made a lot of adjustments since then. Picayune’s digs, serves and back row players have all improved since that game.

“I know Purvis has gotten better as well so it should be a pretty good matchup, she said.

Monday’s matchup against Purvis will be at Purvis at 6:30 p.m.