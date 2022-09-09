Picayune come short in comeback against Hurricanes

Picayune (2-9) added another loss to the season’s record after a hard fought game against the West Harrison Hurricanes (10-10, 2-4 in tournament play) in a 3-1 match.

Set scores were as follows: 25-15, 25-23,25-23, and 25-15.

On Thursday night, the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide was down two sets and looked to make a comeback after winning the third set 25-23. During that set, both teams tied at 5-5, from that point West Harrison gathered a tight 11-13 lead. Two kills from Amiyah Marks kept the Lady Maroon Tide in the game. Picayune tied the game at 14-14 after a double block from Marks and Annaleigh Robbins. Both teams then continued to exchange leads, at one point Picayune led 23-20. But a good play from the Hurricanes tied the game at 23-23. Picayune didn’t waiver, closing the set with a Marks’ dink (legal push of the ball around or over blockers) and an ace by Breauna Sparks.

In the set four, the Lady Maroon Tide led 3-0 thanks to a Barcley Martinez ace and a Reese Sorrells kill. The lead was short lived as the Hurricanes boosted up their offensive aggression. They took the lead at 5-4 and grew it to 12-8. A kill by Martinez and a scoring block by Sorrells narrowed West Harrison’s lead to 14-11. West Harrison had their moment and extended their lead to 20-12. A kill by Sorrels and a block by Robbins added two points but Picayune still trailed 20-14. Picayune was down by too much and West Harrison really wanted to close the game out by scoring the next five sets and allowed only one Picayune score.

Next, Picayune will be on the road to play the Hattiesburg Tigers 6-6. Match is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.