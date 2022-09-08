Phi Theta Kappa students at PRCC hosting blood drive on Poplarville Campus

Published 3:52 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Special to the Item

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College students in the Iota Mu Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa are hosting a blood drive on the Poplarville Campus. The drive will be held on Wednesday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot by Marvin White Coliseum and the Wildcat Den. 

Mississippi Blood Services will be sending two “blood mobiles” to accommodate donors. All participants will receive a $10 pre-paid VISA card after their donation. Students, staff, and community members are invited to be a part of the blood drive. 

By giving a pint of blood, you could help save a life. 

