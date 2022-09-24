Phase two start date of Highway 11 still up in air

Published 11:51 am Saturday, September 24, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

A no U-turn sign was installed at this location along Highway 11 to ensure emergency vehicles will always have access to the emergency entrance of Highland Community Hospital. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

As it currently stands, phase two of the Highway 11 widening project is in the planning phase with no concrete start date. Phase two will involve constructing a new bridge on Highway 11 crossing the East Hobolochitto creek.

Head engineer on this project, Dexter Childs, said the next phase will entail the construction of a new bridge and similar street work as was conducted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation in phase one.

“Drainage, a little bit of widening, I don’t think we’ll have traffic signals on this one but there’s going to be a retaining wall. It’s on the east of Highway 11 is where the wall is going to be,” Childs said. “The reason for the wall is because it’s real steep right there.”

According to previous coverage the wall will be constructed near where Italian Grill used to be located on Highway 11.

Since groundwork hasn’t even begun in the project, Childs said a start date is hard to nail down.

He also said a timeline on how long the work will take once started.

Depending on how the bridge construction goes, the entire project could be completed faster or take longer that the first phase.

When work to replace the bridge starts, the old bridge will remain in place to keep traffic moving, according to previous coverage.

