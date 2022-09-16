Pearl River volleyball stumbles against Pensacola State

By Tyler Johnson

PRCC Sports Information

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Pearl River volleyball hit the road Friday to get the Pensacola State College Tournament underway against the host. Teh Wildcats battled throughout but were unable to come away with a victory, falling 3-1 (22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-25)

SET ONE

Pearl River (7-7 overall) started off on the right foot with two big blocks by Anna Claire Sheffield (Canton; Jackson Academy) to open on a 3-0 run.

Pensacola State battled back to tie things at 3-3, but the Wildcats responded with another Sheffield block.

The Pirates were not fazed and took their first lead of the evening at 7-5.

Pearl River responded immediately through a Natalie Bartholomew (Brandon) kill and Sammie Smith (Biloxi; D’Iberville) block to tie things 7-7.

From there, the teams traded scores with PSC holding on to a slight advantage at 22-20.

Despite the Wildcats rallying, the Pirates regained momentum to take set one 25-22.

SET TWO

PSC stormed out to a big 12-2 lead to start the second set, but the Wildcats were able to chip away at the deficit with blocks from Jasmine Burdine (Biloxi) and Sheffield as well as kills from Hannah Burks (Ocean Springs; Vancleave) and Julianah Overstreet (Vancleave).

The Pirates held off another late rally by the Wildcats to take set two 25-17.

SET THREE

The teams started off set three by exchanging service runs to set the score at 5-5.

The Wildcats grabbed momentum through a booming kill by Smith that gave them a 6-5 lead. Despite the Pirates responding to most of the Wildcat scores, Pearl River held on to a 16-13 lead. Bartholomew pushed the Wildcats further out in front with two thundering kills to increase the lead 17-14.

Pearl River continued to grind down PSC to take set three 25-20.

SET FOUR

The teams again traded scores during the early going of set four with PSC holding a slight advantage 9-5.

The Pirates capitalized on the early lead and continued to pile on to it, opening up the score to 15-9.

PSC never looked back to claim the set and match 25-15.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats have a quick turnaround as they take on Chattanooga State Saturday at 11 a.m.

