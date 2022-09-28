Outstanding PRCC Employee for August recognized

By Laura O’Neill

PRCC Public Relations

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Latissa Dorsett, Administrative Assistant to Practical Nursing at Pearl River Community College, was surprised by several administrators and co-workers with the announcement she had been selected as Outstanding PRCC Employee for August 2022. She was given a certificate, gift card, flowers, and balloons while co-workers praised her hard work.

Dorsett’s direct supervisor Dr. Melissa Bryant, District Wide Practical Nursing Department Chair/Instructor of Practical Nursing, nominated her for the award. Bryant said, “Latissa always has an outstanding positive attitude. Latissa motivates, encourages, and listens to students and faculty offering insight to help with the best outcome. She always helps others and never complains. Pride, Respect, Class, and Character!”

Dorsett will soon mark her third anniversary with PRCC, is happy with her position, and being part of the Wildcat Family.

“Being recognized for outstanding work makes me grateful and thankful for being given a chance and recognized for my efforts to contribute to PRCC and the PN program,” said Dorsett. “PRCC is special to me because of the team, the colleagues, the family that educate, motivate, assist, advise, and more to our students and the PRCC family.”

The Outstanding PRCC Employee recognition program was set up to allow anyone in the community to recognize a PRCC employee that goes above and beyond in their duties.

“We were so excited to sneak up on Latissa and give her the news that she was our August Outstanding Employee,” said Internal Process Developer and Graduation Clerk Amanda Brumfield. “She is a hard worker and well deserving of this award.”

“Latissa seemed shocked when she was told she won; however, her co-workers were not,” said Internal Process Developer and Co-Director of Wildcat Hub Hannah Miller. “Everyone we spoke to said there could be no one more deserving of the recognition.”

Anyone wishing to nominate a current PRCC employee can do so monthly through the PRCC website at prcc.edu/nominate-prcc-employee/.

PRCC EMPLOYEES NOMINATED IN AUGUST

Sabrina Brown, David Bunch, Bridget Cahill, Michelle Campbell, Dr. Glenn Dale, Latissa Dorsett, Beverly Durham, Eileen Hall, Charlie Jordan, Dr. Eric Leatherwood, Anna Morgan-Standberry, Stephany Pearson, Wayne Peters, Jimmy Dale Polion, Jason Ramshur, Julie Ray, Shannon Rojas, James Rouse, Jarib Castillo Salcedo, Jaclyn Smith, Maghan Smith, Amy Stevens, Reginald Townsend, Mike Travis, Gloria Wasmund, and Frankie Wise.