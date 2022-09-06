Odum named Bulldog of the Week

Published 10:37 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Keymari Odum has been named Bulldog of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

 

Odum, a sophomore wide receiver from Haines City, Fla., had seven catches for an even 100 yards in Gulf Coast’s season-opening 28-24 loss at No. 4 Northwest Mississippi. He also had a 9-yard touchdown reception.

Also nominated:

 

Torran Coppage-El, a freshman defensive end from Stone Mountain, Ga., had a sack and two tackles for loss for Gulf Coast in a 28-24 loss at No. 4 Northwest Mississippi. He finished with six total tackles.

 

