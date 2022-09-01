No. 9 Gulf Coast breaks in new field Sunday

PERKINSTON — The No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team expects a tough test Sunday when it plays its first real game on the new artificial turf at Bary Thrash Field.

Patrick & Henry Community College visits Perk for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch, weather permitting. Tickets, including season tickets, are available at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.

The surface was installed over the summer, and the team has reaped the benefits of it during a rainy August. The Bulldogs were able to practice on their field throughout the month, slowed for safety reasons only by lightning delays.

Records

MGCCC: 2-1

Patrick & Henry: 3-0 (Before Friday’s game at Jones)

Last Time Out

MGCCC pounded Andrew College 14-0 on Sunday in Georgia. Nine different Bulldogs scored.

Patrick & Henry won 3-1 at Greensboro College last Saturday before a 3-3 tie in an exhibition at Ferrum College and Friday’s game at Jones.

Previous Meeting

This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Notes

Patrick & Henry beat Gulf Coast out for an at-large berth in the inaugural NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship. The Gulf South District and the Atlantic District had one berth between them, and the Patriots were selected.

Three Ahead

Friday, Sept. 9: vs. St. Louis, Meridian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Holmes, Ridgeland, 3 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.