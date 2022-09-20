Newcomers Dazzle In MSU Debuts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., – A pair of Mississippi State newcomers certainly made a strong first impression during their debuts in the opening round of qualifying at the ITF Fayetteville 15K on Monday.

Freshman Petar Jovanovic opened the tournament with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jake Sweeney of the University of Arkansas and graduate transfer Ewen Lumsden capped the day with a 7-6(5), 6-1 win over another Razorback, Alan Sau Franco, following an extended heat delay.

Jovanovic and Lumsden will now meet two of their MSU teammates in the second round of qualifying on Tuesday for spots in the main draw. Jovanovic is set to square off against junior Nemanja Malesevic at 9 a.m. while Lumsden will battle freshman Benito Sanchez Martinez in the second match of the day on Court 1.

Malesevic and Sanchez Martinez each received first-round byes at the event, as did graduate Gregor Ramskogler . Ramskogler will take on former Ole Miss standout Finn Reynolds of New Zealand on Tuesday at 10 a.m.