MSU Set For 11 a.m. Kickoff Against Bowling Green

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s matchup against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 24, is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

It will mark State’s first morning kickoff of the 2022 season and also the team’s first appearance on SEC Network this year.

The matchup will be the second meeting all-time between Mississippi State and Bowling Green. In 2013, the Bulldogs defeated the Falcons on Homecoming in Starkville.

Mississippi State travels to LSU this Saturday, Sept. 17, for its SEC opener at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff between State and LSU is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

