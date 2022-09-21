Military & First Responders Night is Thursday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is inviting all law enforcement, first responders, and active duty military to the Bulldogs’ Thursday showdown against East Mississippi.

Military & First Responders Night will let all those public servants with ID or in uniform in the gates for free. Kickoff at historic A.L. May Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

These men and women put their lives on the line for us each and every day. They are the first people on the scene when an emergency strikes. While everyone else is running away, these brave men and women are running toward dangerous situations to save and protect the people of our community.

There will be an on-field recognition ceremony at halftime for those in attendance.

