MHP works fatal crash in George County

Published 12:49 pm Monday, September 5, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 5 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in George County.

A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 69-year-old James Holifield of Lucedale, MS, traveled South on Highway 613 when it collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 43-year-old Johnathan Dungan of Lucedale, MS, traveling North. James Holifield received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

