MGCCC Women set to play No. 15 ECCC

PERKINSTON — After 10 days off from competition, the Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team gets tested with a road trip to No. 15 East Central.

Kickoff in Decatur is set for 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://www.eccclive.com/gold-channel/.

Records

MGCCC: 1-1

East Central: 2-0

Last Time Out

MGCCC beat Georgia Military 4-3 on Aug. 27, propelled by a hat trick by Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock).

East Central beat Columbia State 2-1 in Memphis on Thursday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast lost 1-0 to East Central in Decatur on Sept. 4, 2021.

Three Ahead

Sunday, Sept. 11: vs. St. Louis, Meridian, 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Holmes, Ridgeland, 1 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.