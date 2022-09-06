MGCCC Women set to play No. 15 ECCC

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — After 10 days off from competition, the Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team gets tested with a road trip to No. 15 East Central.

 

Kickoff in Decatur is set for 5 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://www.eccclive.com/gold-channel/.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 1-1
  • East Central: 2-0

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC beat Georgia Military 4-3 on Aug. 27, propelled by a hat trick by Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock).
  • East Central beat Columbia State 2-1 in Memphis on Thursday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast lost 1-0 to East Central in Decatur on Sept. 4, 2021.

Three Ahead

  • Sunday, Sept. 11: vs. St. Louis, Meridian, 10 a.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 16: vs. Hinds, Perkinston, 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Holmes, Ridgeland, 1 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

No. 9 Gulf Coast loses late in turf debut

Odum named Bulldog of the Week

No. 6 EMCC uses dominant second half to open season with 38-0 home shutout over Co-Lin

Pearl River volleyball defeats Louisiana Christian in thriller

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar