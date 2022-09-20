Men’s Soccer tries for 2nd straight

Published 10:46 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team will try to make it 2-for-2 Tuesday when they travel to play Holmes in the second MACCC game of the season.

 

Kickoff on the Ridgeland Campus is set for 3 p.m. There will be no stream of the game.

Records

  • MGCCC: 3-3/1-1 MACCC, T-1st place in conference
  • Holmes: 3-1/0-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC scored twice after halftime to beat Hinds 2-0 on Friday at Perk.
  • Holmes lost 2-1 against East Central on Friday in Ridgeland.

Previous Meeting

  • Gulf Coast beat Holmes 2-0 in Ridgeland on April 8, 2021. Christian Inchima and James Redmond scored for the Bulldogs.

Three Ahead

  • Friday, Sept. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 4 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

