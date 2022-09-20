Men’s Soccer tries for 2nd straight

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team will try to make it 2-for-2 Tuesday when they travel to play Holmes in the second MACCC game of the season.

Kickoff on the Ridgeland Campus is set for 3 p.m. There will be no stream of the game.

Records

MGCCC: 3-3/1-1 MACCC, T-1 st place in conference

place in conference Holmes: 3-1/0-1 MACCC, T-7th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC scored twice after halftime to beat Hinds 2-0 on Friday at Perk.

Holmes lost 2-1 against East Central on Friday in Ridgeland.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Holmes 2-0 in Ridgeland on April 8, 2021. Christian Inchima and James Redmond scored for the Bulldogs.

Three Ahead

Friday, Sept. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.