MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi.

“MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn.

“With the number of projects underway across the district, be cautious when approaching work zones, pay attention to traffic changes and watch for workers on the highway.”

Lottery-funded paving projects started

A project has been let for the mill and overlay of four miles of State Route 15 in Tippah County through the City of Ripley. The $2.4 million project was awarded to W.G. Construction, of Ripley. Base repair is complete and paving is scheduled to begin the week of August 15. Work is expected to be completed fall of 2022.

State Route 76 construction in Itawamba County

Progress continues on new construction of a four-lane highway designated as State Route 76 connecting State Route 25 to State Route 23. This is the last section of the highway project known as “Corridor V” in Itawamba County. Grading, drainage and bridges are complete. The first lift of asphalt has been placed on almost all of the project, and work to place the second lift has begun. The tie-in at SR 25 on the west end of the project is complete and existing sections of S.R. 25 will be removed for the new alignment. The $81 million project was awarded to Eutaw Construction Company Inc. of Aberdeen. Work is expected to be completed summer of 2023.

State Route 25 overlay in Itawamba and Monroe Counties

A $6.5 million project in Itawamba and Monroe Counties on State Route 25 encompasses a combination of scrub seal and overlay and mill and overlay from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22 in Itawamba County. Eight miles of paving remain in Itawamba County and the scrub seal is complete in Monroe County. Once paving is complete in Itawamba county, paving will begin to cover the scrub seal in Monroe County. The contract was awarded to W.G. Construction of Ripley. Work is expected to be completed in early 2023.

State Route 25 safety improvements in Tishomingo County

Safety improvements to intersections and shoulders are nearly complete on State Route 25 from Itawamba County to the Tennessee state line. This project includes realignment of dangerous intersections, addition of turn lanes, updated signage, signals and access management controls to reduce crashes. Signals in Iuka are operational and sign replacement is almost complete. The $5.6 million project was awarded to Cook & Son, LLC of Smithville and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Overlay and signal upgrades on U.S. Highway 72 and State Route 785 in Alcorn County

A $6.7 million project in Alcorn County on U.S. Highway 72 and State Route 785 encompasses base repair, overlay and signal detection upgrades of the five-lane section through Corinth. The signal upgrades are nearing completion, and paving operations are underway. The contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi of Jackson. Work should be completed by early 2023.

State Route 25 and State Route 19 mill and overlay in Winston County

A $17.6 million project in Winston County includes a combination of full depth reclamation and mill and overlay of State Route 25 from Attala County to 1.3 miles north of Platsburg Road and mill and overlay of State Route 19 from Neshoba County to Attala County. The contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, of Brookhaven. Work is expected to be completed in summer of 2023.

Bridge replacements and preservation project in Lee County

A project is underway to replace two bridges and perform preservation work on a third on State Route 245 south of Shannon in Lee County. Both bridges have been removed and replacement has begun. Preservation has begun on the third. The $5.5 million project was awarded to Ste-Bil Grading of Waterford. Work is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

State Route 15 concrete repair and mill and overlay in Pontotoc County

A $3.8 million project in Pontotoc County encompasses concrete pavement repair and mill and overlay of 4.8 miles of State Route 15 from State Route 41 to U.S. Highway 278. Concrete repair is nearing completion. The contract was awarded to Phillips Contracting Co. of Columbus. Work is expected to be completed by late 2022.

Work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.