MDOT podcast wins “Best Audio Production”

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently won Best Audio Production for “The Extra Mile” podcast at AASHTO’s annual Committee on Transportation Communications (TransComm) national conference in New Mexico.

“It is a tremendous honor for MDOT to win this award. ‘The Extra Mile’ is not only entertaining and enjoyable to listen to, it’s also informative,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. ”But this podcast wouldn’t be what it is today without the team behind it. Thank you to the podcast team for your hard work and creativity.”

“The Extra Mile” podcast was created in 2021 to take Mississippi’s traveling public behind the scenes of transportation infrastructure in the state. And throughout the past year the podcast has grown, even hitting the road, and crossing state lines. The podcast even expanded in 2022 introducing “The Extra Mile Podcast: Legislative Session.” It was created to give listeners an in-depth look into how the Mississippi legislative session will affect transportation infrastructure and it’s on track to continue for 2023’s legislative session.

Dr. Shawn Wilson, Secretary of the Louisiana DOTD; Marshall Ramsey, Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large; Mayor Toby Barker, City of Hattiesburg; Former Mississippi Governor Ronnie Musgrove; Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn; and Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann have all been among some of the distinguished guests on the podcast.

The team behind the podcast is comprised of co-hosts Paul Katool and Will Craft, editor Drew Hall, and producer Katey Hornsby.

You can subscribe to and download “The Extra Mile” wherever podcasts can be found. For more information on “The Extra Mile” click here. You can also watch each episode on YouTube.