MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS.

He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red cap, and an eye patch.

He was last seen Sunday, September 4, at about 2:00 PM in the 100 block of County Rd 2 in Yalobusha County, walking west.

Family members say Otey Neal Dahl suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Otey Neal Dahl, contact Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-473-2722 Opt 2.M