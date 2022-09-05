MBI issues missing/endangered child alert for Pontotoc girl

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura of Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura is described as a Hispanic female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura was last seen wearing a red and maroon shirt with blue jeans and tennis shoes. She was last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 9 in Pontotoc County.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Elsa Yohana Gabriel Ventura, contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department at 662-489-3631.