MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Jackson
Published 11:22 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer that occurred around 10 P.M. on Monday, September 12, 2022, near Northside Drive, Jackson, Mississippi.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.