MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Jackson

Published 11:22 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer that occurred around 10 P.M. on Monday, September 12, 2022, near Northside Drive, Jackson, Mississippi.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

PRC School Board discuss lack of air conditioning, athletics project bids

Poplarville resident dies in single vehicle collision in Stone County

PRCHS NJROTC holds 9/11 memorial service for the fallen

New county library system director named

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar