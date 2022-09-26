MBI asking for public’s help to identify deceased man found in Forrest County

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an African American male subject found deceased in Forrest County. The subject was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59. He was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes, and an American Fighter shirt. He is believed to be around 15- 25 years old and around 5 foot 9 inches tall.

MBI is currently investigating this critical incident and gathering evidence. If you have any information on the subject, you are urged to call 601-582-3529, then select Option 1 or you can submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov or scan the QR code below. All tips are anonymous.