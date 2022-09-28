May Francis Berry

September 22, 2022

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Psalms 46:1

Mae Frances Berry, 68, passed away on September 22, 2022 in Hattiesburg, MS. She leaves to mourn her husband, Jessie Berry; her daughter Camilla Conerly (Matthew); her sons, James Burnett (Kesha), and Jessie Burnett; her grandchildren that she loved dearly Matthew Burnett, Malachi Conerly, Jarren Burnett, Albert Conerly, Jayda Burnett, and Jae Symone Berry. She also leaves to cherish her remaining siblings, Lessie Mae Washington (Greg), Dorothy Hathorne (Albert), and Flora Stean Burnett and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family requests that donations be made to Browns Funeral Home in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be Friday September 30th at Browns Funeral Home from 5:30pm – 7pm. There will be a homegoing celebration of life at 12pm, October 1, 2022 at Parkers Chapel Baptist Church, 55 Parker Chapel Road, Picayune, Ms 39466.

Interment will be in the Parkers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

