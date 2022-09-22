Mary Ethel McCracken Lucas 9/15/1932-9/17/2022

Mary “Toots” Lucas who was a resident of Pearl River County, Mississippi, since 1978, passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 90.

Mary was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Picayune, Mississippi. Her passion and ministry was sharing God’s love for us all with everyone she met.

Mary was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent her life raising and caring for her family. She had lived in several different counties and states while she and Howard, her husband, were in the U. S. Air Force. She loved spending time with her family, sewing, gardening, bird watching, traveling, camping, and rock hounding. She always said there is never enough time to do it all.

She is survived by her sons Michael H. Lucas (Rhonda), Jason C. Lucas, and Harry S. Lucas (Tinka); daughters Julie R. Lucas and Amy T. Reyna (Jaden); brothers “Sonny” Jack McCracken and Aubrey; grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Rachael, Rebekah, Jamin, Justin, Jordan, Nathaniel, Alex, Evan, Hannah, Jackson, and Sarah; and 21 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Howard F. Lucas; father, Jack McCracken and mother, Orpha Mildred Mollohan McCracken; son Geoffrey I. Lucas (Bonnie Del Turco) and grandson Wesley Gage Lucas.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Services to begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Picayune Funeral Home chapel, officiated by Father John Noone. Burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please donate to:

Society of St. Vincent de Paul: https://ssvpusa.org

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church: https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Giving/PS-435