Maroon Tide thrives in swim meet

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 the Picayune Maroon Tide Swim team accomplished an overwhelming win against the West Harrison Hurricanes.

During the meet, Addison Taggard added the 500 free race to her South State qualifying times. Victoria Vloedman cut 13 seconds off her previous 20 IM time. The boy’s freestyle relay IM proved on their race time. Ian Herring, Morgan Craft, Parker Holton and Ryder Burge improved it to 1:56.32.

Other top performers include, Steele Sheasby first place win in the 200 IM and 100 backstrokes. Charlotte Velasquez and April Oldfield came in first and second place in the 50 and 100 free races. James Smith obtained his personal best in the 50 free. Carter Thompson won the 200 free and 100 free.

Picayune’s next meet will be on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Biloxi for the Demourelle Invitational.