Marines recognized by city officials in Picayune

Wednesday afternoon at Picayune’s Veteran’s Memorial, Mayor Jim Luke and members of the City Council recognized Marine Lance Corporal Gerald Wells III of Picayune and Marine Corporal William Buffington of Gillsville Ga. Both are members of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon in Marine Barracks in Washington DC.

The United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon is a 24-man rifle platoon led by a Captain and Platoon Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps. It’s often referred to as the Marching Twenty-Four where the unit performs a unique silent precision exhibition drill. The Silent Drill Platoon first performed in 1948. It’s now performed every Friday at Marine Barracks in Washington DC as well as traveling the country to perform the drills for the public.

Wells is a 2020 Picayune Memorial High School graduate and Maroon Tide baseball alum.

During the event, the Marine Corps members were presented with certificates honoring their service and membership of the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.

Wells said being honored by members of his hometown was humbling.

“I don’t look at myself as any better than any active duty member or veteran here today. I’m proud of it. Being able to recognize me, I look at that as being able to recognize every other service member that’s here, past or present. I take everything very humbly, it is a very humbling experience for me and I want to recognize all the other veterans and active service members that have also served their country,” said Wells.