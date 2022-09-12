Marin, McQuaide named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Valentina Marin and Pat McQuaide have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Sept. 5-11.

Marin, a freshman midfielder from Bogota, Colombia, had three assists for in a 1-1 week. She assisted on the Bulldogs’ goal in a 2-1 loss at No. 15 East Central and set up half the goals in a 4-0 win over St. Louis.

McQuaide, a freshman quarterback from Solon, Ohio, was razor sharp during a 37-13 win at Itawamba, completing 26 of 31 attempts. He threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Nine different receivers had catches, and McQuaide ranks second in the NJCAA with 280.5 yards per game.

Also nominated:

Gabe Showalter, a freshman kicker/punter from St. Martin, had a dominant night for Mississippi Gulf Coast in a 37-13 win at Itawamba. He made a 31-yard field goal and four extra points, but perhaps more importantly helped win the field position battle. Four of his seven kickoffs were in the end zone, with three for touchbacks and the other leading to a tackle at the 11. He punted twice, with a 40-yarder downed at the 3.

Joseph Perryman, a sophomore linebacker from Madison, wreaked havoc for Mississippi Gulf Coast in a 37-13 win at Itawamba. He had nine tackles, including two tackles for a loss and a sack. He also recovered a fumble as the Bulldogs held ICC to 251 total yards.

A’Leigh Coleman, a freshman keeper from Ocean Springs, recorded her first collegiate shutout and made life tough on a ranked opponent in Mississippi Gulf Coast’s 1-1 week. She stopped all three shots in a 4-0 shutout of St. Louis and made seven saves in a 2-1 loss to No. 15 East Central.

