Mandeville driver killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

Slidell – This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Gallien was westbound on Interstate 12 in a 2020 GMC Acadia. For reasons still under investigation, the Acadia traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Acadia traveled down a grass embankment and struck a tree.

Despite Gallien being propely restrained, she sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Impairment on the part of Gallien is not suspected, however routine toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.