Lucille “Minnie” Marie Tamor Guerra of Lumberton, Mississippi passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022, at the age of 84.

Minnie was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star Organization and the Andrew Jackson Lodge. She enjoyed spending time outside gardening and cutting grass on the zero turn. Minnie was a loving, caring nurse for the elderly her whole life. She retired from Saint Margret Daughters nursing home after many years of dedication. She loved listening to music and would dance the night away in her own little world. She was a wonderful mother and will be missed by many.

Minnie is survived by her daughters, Kay Guerra Pizzuto (the late Be-bum) and Mary Ann Guerra Robertson (Kerry); brother, Ronald Tamor; three grandchildren, Krystal Buras, Raquel Michel (Augie), and Kerry (Brother) Robertson (Kristal); seven great- grandchildren, Nick, Colby, Alexa (Owen), Alyssa (Kody), Madison, Connor, and Olivia; and loving companion, Cyril Gonzales, Sr.

Minnie is preceded by her parents, Mathieu Tamor and Florence Shultz Tamor; siblings, Louise Blocker, Josephine (Billie) Haynes, Elise Samrow, Richard Tamor, Theresa Stanley, Walter Tamor, Raymond Tamor, Inez Taylor Serpas, and Sebastian (Bappy) Tamor.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Friday September 30, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service to begin at 12:00 p.m. following to Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.