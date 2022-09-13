Linda Foster

Linda who was a resident of Pearl River County, Mississippi, for the last 43 years, passed away on September 10, 2022, at the age of 80.

Linda loved being with family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jessie J. Foster; sons Jessie J. Foster, Jr. (Cheryl), Gary M. Foster (MiCha), and Norman P. Foster; daughters Melynda J. Duchmann (Dwayne), Amber R. Beckham (Josh), and Jessica D. McCrory (Kyle); Brother Gus Rachal, Jr. (Audrey); sisters Helen Martin, Betty Slayton, and Elaine Sandell; grandchildren Tiffany Perniciaro, Scott Foster, Dallas Foster, Lynda Foster, Jessica Lynn Wade, Whitney Brown-Lockwood, and Joey Duchmann; Great Grandchildren Isabella Perniciaro, Ashton Perniciaro, Carlyn Wade, J.T. Wade, Noah Nunley, Raven Beckham, Kaden Beckham, Harley McCrory and Lane McCrory.

She is preceded in death by parents Joseph Gus and Dona Rachal; Daughter Tina D. Williams; three brothers; one sister.

Service and Visitation was held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Darrell Worley. Burial at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Picayune, Mississippi. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.