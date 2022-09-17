Library system offering fall programs

The Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library is all set for their fall children, teen and family programs.

Story hours for families and kids ages 3-12 will be held on Fridays, from Oct. 7 to Nov. 18. from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Holland Hall. Friday, Oct. 28 will be Halloween Safety Story time with the Picayune Police Department and Coast Electric. That event will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Holland Hall and costumes can be worn.

The family program is open to all ages and will begin on Sept. 20. That day, the staff will hold family fun game night from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. That event will be followed by Friends of the Library Family Night presenting Healthy Meals for Healthy Families at Holland Hall.

On Oct. 4 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. children can engage in Lego Night followed by Friends of the Library Family Night presenting Filling Your Pantry on a Budget at Holland Hall.

Teen events are for ages 12-18 and will begin Monday, Sept. 26 with a Future Leaders of America presentation from Representative Jason Owen. These events will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Holland Hall. On Oct. 17 the event will feature a special guests from local emergency responder departments. On Monday, Nov. 28 there will be a College Preparedness event that will allow teens to ask questions about college. A guest speaker from PRCC Admissions will lead the event at Holland Hall.

For more information on any library event contact the circulation desk of Crosby Memorial Library at (601)- 798-5081 or the Poplarville Public Library at (601)- 795-8411.