Lee’s wondergoal leads to 2-0 win

PERKINSTON — Hyungjoon Lee is Mississippi Gulf Coast’s problem-solver. In Friday night’s 2-0 win over Hinds at Bary Thrash Field, he played everywhere from center back to forward.

“Joon is a special player,” Gulf Coast coach Chris Handy said. “Right now, because we have so many people out with injuries, it’s kind of trying to piece it together the best we can. It’s a deep roster and we have enough to keep the expectations high. But we’ve got to be more consistent.”

The Bulldogs (3-3) opened MACCC play with a victory. Hinds falls to 0-5-1.

Gulf Coast didn’t manage a goal int eh first 45 minutes, but Michael Bell (So., Jackson/Murrah) hit a shot in the 68th minute that took a big deflection and trickled in.

Then, it was Lee’s turn. He trapped a clearance at the top of the 18-yard box, and hit it off the bounce. It arced quickly into the top-left corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

Declan Dillistone (So., Laurel/West Jones) and Grayson Nester (Fr., Flowood/Hartfield Academy) combined for the shutout.

“It’s not the performance we wanted, but we’re in conference play, so the most important thing is to get three points,” Handy said. “I wish we’d scored a few more goals, but it’s a start.”

Gulf Coast travels to Ridgeland on Tuesday to play Holmes. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

