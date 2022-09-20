Joyce Thigpen

Funeral Services for Joyce Burgess Thigpen, age 92, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 10:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Elder Neal Davis will officiate the service, and will be assisted by Bro. Dan Young.

Born in Kansas City, MO, she was raised in McNeill, MS, and Picayune, MS. Joyce was a Homemaker and a member of Cedar Grove Landmark Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest “Shorty” Burgess and Bessie Spiers Burgess; her husband of 69 years, Henry J. “Pete” Thigpen; her brother, Justin James Burgess; her son-in-laws, Leland Kendrick and Larry Preston; and her grandson, Nathan Preston.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christina (Roger) Thigpen Whitney; her son, Henry (Jeanette) Ray Thigpen; her daughter, Ruth (Connie Spiers) T Preston; her daughter, Melinda Kay Kendrick; her 8 grandchildren; her 18 great grandchildren; and her 3 great great grandchildren.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com