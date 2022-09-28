Jimmie Edward Wood

September 25, 2022

Jimmie Edward Wood, age 80, of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Jimmie was born January 22, 1942 in Picayune, Mississippi. He was a faithful member for 32 years of Victory Baptist Church and retired from the City of Picayune after 36 years of service.

Jimmie got saved in 1966. He loved his family and his Lord, Jesus Christ. He prayed for his family to know the Lord. He loved fishing and being outdoors. Jimmie and his wife raised 5 grandchildren; Stephanie, Shana, Mark Jr., Beth and Rachel. He was a gentle natured man and had a kind heart. He was deeply loved by his faith family and physical family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Roberta Wood; brothers, William Wood, Billy Steve Wood; sisters, Mary Wheat, Francis Parker, and Lizzy Powe.

Family members include his wife of 60 years, Theresa Mitchell Wood; six children, Mark (Virginia) Wood, Matthew (Christy) Wood, Angela Wood, Tracy (Josh) McDonald, Raymond (Ashley) Wood, Daymond (Robin) Wood; seven sisters, Alberta Plaissance, Myrtle Parker, Lillie Burton, Lottie Parker, Carolyn Smith, Nancy Cook, Lou (David) Stuart; one brother, Eugene Wood; fifteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Victory Baptist Church (25310 Highway 603, Kiln, MS, 39556) on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the church.

White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.