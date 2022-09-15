James H. Crowe, age 91, of Picayune, MS, who passed away September 14, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 , at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery alongside his son, Sean, under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Dassel, MN, Jim was a retired Geophysicist with NAVOCEANO. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church .

A man of nine lives, he survived: a forest fire, an airplane crash in the Antarctic, a motorcycle accident in Bermuda, the ‘71 California Earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, a tornado and the 2020 Pandemic. With NAVOCEANO he traveled to all 7 continents, Easter Island and many Polynesian Islands. He loved Picayune and made it his home.

His motto at church was “If you can’t sing good, sing loud”. His motto in life was “Never do today what you can put off until tomorrow”. He practiced what he preached until death. His hobbies included conversing with phone scammers, sharing his MAGA wisdom, and drinking with chickens.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Ann Drager Crowe; children, Michael P. (Stephanie) Crowe, Denise (Tim) Steil, Ann Early, and Amy (Keith Marchant) Crowe; grandchildren, Justin Steil, Sirilla (Kelvin Schneider) Crowe, Arron (Brittany) Crowe, Heather (Tyler) Forbes, Nathan Steil, Haley (Ryan Parker) Crowe, Alec (Jacie Cross) Eason, Theresa Crowe, Katie Steil, Mike Steil, and Thomas Crowe; great grandchildren, Ryder, Skylar, Adlee, Daleigh, Harper, Dax, and Scout; great great grandson, Levi; siblings, Tom (Janice) Crowe, Sue Scherr, and Mary (Gene) Meshbane; numerous nieces and nephews.

