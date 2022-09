Jackson State Athletic week schedule

Friday, September 16

Volleyball – vs. Jacksonville St. in Jacksonville St. Tournament; Jacksonville, Ala.; 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 17

Women’s / Men’s Cross Country – at Louisiana-Monroe; Monroe, La.; 8:30 a.m.

Volleyball – vs. Auburn and Southern Miss in Jacksonville St. Tournament; Jacksonville, Ala.; 10 a.m. / 1:30 p.m.

Football – W.C. Gorden Classic vs. Grambling (Red Out; Community Day – Alumni, Friends, and Family Day); 1 p.m.

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday, September 23

Soccer – vs. Grambling; 3 p.m.*

Volleyball – vs. Alabama St.; 6 p.m.*

Saturday, September 24

Women’s / Men’s Cross Country – at Mississippi College; Clinton, Miss; 8 a.m.

Football –vs. Miss. Valley St. (Blue Out; Greek Night / First Responders); 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 25

Soccer – vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff; 1 p.m.*

Volleyball – vs. Alabama A&M; 4 p.m.*

Home Games in Bold; *Denotes conference games; all times central