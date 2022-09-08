Jack W. Holland

September 7, 2022

Jack W. Holland, 71, of Poplarville, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Pearl River County Nursing Home, Poplarville.

Mr. Holland was born November 2, 1950 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He graduated from Bailey Technical College in 1970. He was a maintenance mechanic and longtime Heavy Equipment Instructor at Pearl River Community College from 1980 until 2000.

He was a member of Sherrard Byrd Masonic Lodge; a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason; and a member of Joppa Shriner where he enjoyed performing as a clown. He enjoyed taking care of his loved ones and visiting with family; fishing; and working on his “Old ‘33”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bertha Dyer Holland; four brothers, Eugene Holland, Max Holland, Bud Holland, Bob Holland; two sisters, Lois Malone and Mary Redmond.

Mr. Holland is survived by his wife Nancy Pearl Holland; one daughter, Nancy J. Strickland and her husband, James W.; three sisters, Henrietta Hicks, Pat Daniels, Glenys Duckworth; one granddaughter, Hannah Strickland; and one grandson, Michael Strickland and his wife, Ericka.

Services will be held at College Heights Baptist Church (217 Highway 11 North, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (154 Garrett and McGill Road, Poplarville, MS, 39470). Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Monday at the church.

White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.