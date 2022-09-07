Inaugural Fitness Festival set

Fit Focused Community Pearl River County will be hosting their inaugural Y’unity Fitness Festival on Oct. 8, 2022 at Crosby Commons. Fitness festivals are an organized event that unite the community and surrounding areas and support local business and charities, all at the same time.

“Our purpose is not only to bring our community together and develop healthy habits, but also to promote our local businesses. We have created a space where we can all come to catch up on what fitness and health related events are taking place in and around our community so we can show all of our friends and neighbors support…such as Bodybuilding competitions, Crossfit competitions, fitness parties, boot camps, training programs, and group classes,” said Fitness Depot Director and Zumba Fitness Instructor Cherie Curtin.

The event will feature a Racing for Y’unity 5K and 1 mile fun run. The 5K race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Crosby Commons while the 1-mile fun run begins at 8:15 at the USATF certified course. Water will be available on the course and at the finish line where awards will be given out by division.

On-site registration for the 5k and 1-mile fun run will begin at 6:30 a.m. and online pre-registration is open at Active.com There is $25 entry fee for pre-registration and $20 for runners age 13 and younger. Pre-registering will guarantee runners receive an event T-shirt. Proceeds from this event will go towards the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International in an effort to find a cure.

“We would also like to start with the young, finding fun ways to avoid juvenile obesity and help our youth maintain a healthy community. We chose JDRF because we know type 1 diabetes cannot be helped like other illnesses so we would like to put the financial efforts towards researching for a cure,” said Curtin.

Local sponsors or volunteers who want to be a vendor at this event or if residents have any questions they can send an email to fitfoucusedprc@gmail.com or call Cherie Curtin at 601-569-9803 or Joey Thompson at 601-497-5061.