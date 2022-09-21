ICC’s Brianna Huckaby named MACCC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College’s Brianna Huckaby has been named Women’s Soccer Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC).

The Saltillo native helped the Lady Indians (5-2, 1-0 MACCC) pick up two wins last week with two goals and one assist.

In the 3-1 conference opening win over Southwest Mississippi Community College, Huckaby assisted on the game’s first goal.

Huckaby finished the week with a two-goal performance in the Lady Indians’ 2-1 win over Columbia State Community College.

So far this season, Huckaby has six goals, which is tied for the team-high, and one assist.

Huckaby is the second consecutive Lady Indian to earn the conference weekly honor. Beth Lloyd was last week’s recipient.

The Lady Indians will face Copiah-Lincoln Community College in the first conference road test of the season Friday at 11 a.m. in Wesson.

For more information on ICC Women’s Soccer and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com