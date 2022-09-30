ICC wins big in the Delta

ICC Sports Information

Moorhead, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College picked up its second North Division win Thursday afternoon with a big 55-21 victory over Mississippi Delta Community College. The Indians (2-3, 2-1 MACCC North) put up 547 yards of total offense with freshman quarterback Red Parker (Houston) and freshman wide receiver Azaria Smith (Tipton, Ga.) scoring three touchdowns each to lead the offensive charge.

Parker completed 12 of his 24 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns through the air including a 72-yard strike to Shamar Sandgren (Savannah, Ga.) for ICC’s first score in the game.

Smith played several roles offensively with a team-high 153 receiving yards on six receptions and two touchdowns and rushed for another TD on a 10-yard run while filling in as quarterback late in the contest. Sophomore running back Jamal Brooks (Ripley), who rushed for two touchdowns, finished with 41 yards, and Eric Watts (Opelika, Ala.) ran for a team-high 168 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown. While the Indians’ offense put up big numbers, the defense held the Trojans (0-5, 0-3 MACCC North) to 247 yards of total offense and allowed only two touchdowns. The Trojans opened the game with a long scoring drive, but their other score came after a fumble recovery inside the 10-yard line that set up an eight-yard scoring pass.

The Trojans scored their third touchdown on a 42-yard interception return late in the game. Sophomore linebacker Josh Pack (Olive Branch) led the Indians with 11 tackles. The Indians also forced three turnovers with Phil Oliver (Horn Lake) and Jermaine Ray (Olive Branch) picking off passes and Ray also recovering a fumble.

Sophomore kicker Shane Lasher (Olive Branch) was a perfect two-for-two with a 20 and 25-yard field goals.

The Indians are currently tied for second in the North Division with Holmes Community College, and the teams will square off in Fulton Thursday, Oct. 6, as the Indians host the Bulldogs for Homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red and Tupelo Supertalk 101.9 FM.

