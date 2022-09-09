ICC Volleyball shuts out MUW, Pearl River to remain unbeaten

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – After a two week break in games, the Itawamba Community College volleyball team picked up where it left off with a pair of 3-0 wins.

The Indians (7-0) went on the road Tuesday and defeated Mississippi University for Women’s JV squad, and Pearl River Community College Wednesday night.

“We’ve worked really hard to build a lot of team chemistry, and it really shows on the court right now,” said ICC Head Coach Annie McGregor. “We’re building a culture that is getting better and better on and off the court, and I’m really proud of our girls.”

Against MUW, the Indians swept the sets 25-23, 25-15 and 25-21 behind a big night from Sarah Allyn Thornell (Atoka, Tenn.), who had 12 kills, 12 assists and 11 digs.

In the rivalry showdown with Pearl River, the Indians put together numerous runs to create big leads, but the Wildcats battled to pull within striking distance.

However, the Indians were able to hold off the Wildcats’ comeback attempts, winning 25-16, 25-19 and 25-17.

Offensively, eight Indian players recorded kills led by Kailynn Johnson (Olive Branch) with seven and Aubrey Swanson (Corinth) with six.

The Indians’ defense stepped up in a big way with 56 total digs and eight block assists. Olivia Hines (Olive Branch) had a team-high 15 digs, followed by Johnson with 12 and Thornell with 11, as well as a team-high 11 assists in the game.

This week, the Indians will look to remain unbeaten as they compete the MUW Owl Invitational where they will face MUW and Pearl River again as well as Rust College.

Saturday, the Indians will face Rust at 11 a.m. and Pearl River at 1 p.m. and will wrap up the weekend against MUW at 11 a.m. Sunday.

For more information on ICC Volleyball and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com