ICC completes comeback to defeat Northeast

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – In another instant classic, Itawamba Community College overcame a 21-point first half deficit to defeat Northeast Mississippi Community College, 28-27, in overtime Thursday night.

“It’s really special,” said Head Coach Sean Cannon. “I challenged the kids at halftime to settle down and just play football, and I’m so proud of our kids’ effort tonight. To be able to start off 1-0 against Northeast in North Division play is just special.”

The Indians (1-2, 1-0 MACCC North) trailed early as Northeast scored 14 points in the opening quarter, including a scoop and score and added a touchdown early in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead into the break.

Coming out of the half, the Indian offense was clicking on all cylinders. They scored three touchdowns on consecutive drives to tie the contest at 21, highlighted by the game-tying 60-yard touchdown pass from Karson Green (Mobile, Ala.) to Shamar Sandgren (Savannah, Ga.) with 3:36 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers (1-2, 0-1 MACCC North) had two chances to take the lead in the final three minutes of regulation, but their two field goal attempts were off target sending the game to overtime.

Eric Watts (Opelika, Ala.) scored from eight yards out in overtime, and Price Nixon (Clinton) nailed the extra point to give the Indians a 28-21 lead.

On the Tigers’ overtime possession, the Indians forced a fourth-and-20 from the 25, but the Tigers threw a 25-touchdown in the back corner of the end zone to cut the lead to one. The Tigers’ extra point went wide right, and the Indians picked up the thrilling overtime win, 28-27.

The Indians finished with 475 yards of total offense as Green threw for 334 yards while completing 27 of 43 pass attempts. Watts led the Indians’ ground attack with 92 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while Sandgren picked up 93 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Next week, the Indians will travel to Senatobia to face No. 4 Northwest Mississippi Community College for another North Division matchup with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

